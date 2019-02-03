Nigeria Election: Violence throws election planning into chaos

In northeast Nigeria, an increase in attacks by Boko Haram has disrupted plans for the February 16 presidential election. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes since December and as Sharon Ogunleye reports, the bloodshed could be a challenge for President Muhammadu Buhari who's seeking a second successive term in office.