February 3, 2019
South Korea Birth Rate: Fertility rate lowest in the world
It was once considered a natural progression of life to grow up, get married and have children. But in South Korea young couples are increasingly choosing to keep pets rather than have children. They blame the cost of living and the pressure of work. Sarah Morice explains how their decisions may be jeopardising the economy. #SouthKorea #BirthRate #fertility
