February 3, 2019
WORLD
Australia Floods: More rain and tornado-strength winds expected
Residents in Australia's flood-hit north are now being warned to expect tornado-like winds. It's been raining in the north of the state of Queensland for the past week, and the heavy downpours are expected to continue for the next five days. The city of Townsville has been the hardest hit, with the army sent in to help. Craig Vermay reports. #Australia #Flood
