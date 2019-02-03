February 3, 2019
Venezuela in Turmoil: President Maduro proposes early elections
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has offered to hold early parliamentary elections The announcement was made in front of thousands of supporters. But critics say the move could see the opposition's control of the national assembly come to the end. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan is in the capital Caracas. #Venezuela #Maduro #Guiado
