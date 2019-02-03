Central African Republic Conflict: Armed groups, Central African Rep sign pact

A peace deal has been struck between the government of the Central African Republic and 14 rebel groups. The UN and African Union have been mediating the talks in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for more than a week. And as Philip Owira reports, expectations are high for this deal to succeed, after many failures. #CAR #CentralAfricanRepublic #Khartoum