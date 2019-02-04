February 4, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
World Cancer Day: Almost 10 million people died of cancer in 2018
Nearly ten million people around the world died of cancer last year, according to the World Health Organisation. Those numbers have been rising, partly due to people living longer and the rise in obesity in some countries. But World Cancer Day on Monday aims to turn those numbers around. Shamim Chowdhury has more. #cancer #WorldCancerDay #CancerDay
World Cancer Day: Almost 10 million people died of cancer in 2018
Explore