February 4, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The War in Syria: Regime airstrikes kill, injure Idlib civilians
Last year, the Assad regime agreed to honour a ceasefire in the rebel-controlled Syrian province of Idlib. But continued rocket fire by the regime deep into the buffer zone is killing and injuring civilians. TRT World's Sarah Balter explains how one such attack has made a Syrian woman's difficult life almost impossible. #war #Syria #SyrianWar
The War in Syria: Regime airstrikes kill, injure Idlib civilians
Explore