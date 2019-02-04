The oldest magic shop of New York City | Culture | Showcase

These days, keeping the mystery surrounding magic tricks a secret is almost impossible. In the digital age, a few clicks can reveal how a trick is done, taking away that sense of awe that's behind even the most basic of illusions. But there exists a place, deep in the heart of New York City, that has never stopped believing in and helping create that sense of wonder. It's been there nearly one hundred years and has been keeping secrets ever since. Welcome to Tannen's. #Tannens #Magic #Showcase