Facebook was the star of the tech earnings season | Money Talks

Tech stocks have been extending their best rally in almost a month, with some of the biggest players in the sector releasing their earnings. While Apple and Facebook's success is mainly consumer-led, Amazon and Microsoft are one step ahead with their cloud computing businesses. The two have been racing for the title of the world's most valuable company in recent weeks. Here's a look at how big tech has bounced back.. #Facebook #tech