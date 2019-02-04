WORLD
Nigeria: Buhari v Atiku | India’s upcoming election | Ukraine decides
Nigeria is set to hold Africa's biggest election ever, with more than 70 presidential candidates campaigning for 80 million registered voters. Last time around Muhammadu Buhari made history, becoming the first opposition candidate to ever unseat an incumbent. Will Atiku Abubakar be able to do the same? Also, India heads to the polls in a matter of months. Could the opposition's promise of a universal basic income end the BJP's grip on power? And, we take a look at Ukraine ahead of their vote next month. Could a comedian really become the next president? #NigeriaDecides2019 #IndiaElections2019 #UkraineElections
February 4, 2019
