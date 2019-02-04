February 4, 2019
Venezuela in Turmoil: Several EU nations endorse Guaido as leader
Italy has vetoed an EU statement supporting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. It comes just hours after several other European countries officially BACKED Guaido's claim. The decision was announced after president Nicolas Maduro missed a deadline to call a new presidential election. Sarah Morice reports. #Maduro #Venezuela #Europe
