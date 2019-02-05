February 5, 2019
Sustainable Tourism: Tourism boosts jobs, earnings for South Africa
South Africa is saddled with more than 168 billion dollars of external debt. And it needs foreign exchange. Luckily, tourism is rising and that's bringing in much needed cash. As Mobin Nasir reports, the government is counting on new offerings and new markets, to further boost the industry. #SouthAfrica #Tourism #SustainableTourism
