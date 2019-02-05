Venezuela in Turmoil: Several EU nations endorse Guaido as leader

International pressure is mounting on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to step down. The Lima group of Latin American countries and Canada have called for a peaceful change in government. And they've urged the Venezuelan military to end support for Maduro. Earlier, several European countries officially backed opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president, although, Italy vetoed a statement from the EU recognising him as leader. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas. #Venezuela #EU #Maduro #Guaido