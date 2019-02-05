Palestine Underground | Music | Showcase

Palestine Underground is a film that follows Palestinian music collectives, DJs, producers and rappers, and tells the story of how nightlife culture allows them to break down geopolitical borders, reconnect with their people, and celebrate their Arab identity on the dance floor. Two people who appear in the film, Palestinian trip-hop, folk music, and hip-hop artist Majdal Nijim, also known as Makimakkuk and Al Nather, a flotist, percussionist, vocalist and producer based in Ramallah join Showcase in the studio.