The Sundance Film Festival is responsible in shaping the careers of some of the most important names in cinema. Like socially-conscious director Ava Du Vernay and serious film buff and auteur Quentin Tarantino. The biggest global showcase for independent filmmakers just wrapped up its 35th edition. And this year the program was full of bold exposés, as well as gender and racial-conscious productions, bringing the folks in Utah a strong mix of politically charged films and documentaries. To talk us through the highlights of this edition of Sundance, Nick Allen joins Showcase from Chicago. He is a film critic and editor at movie review website RogerEbert.com #Sundance #Cinema #Showcase
February 5, 2019
