Has Nigeria’s President Buhari done enough to stay in power?

Nigeria is set to hold Africa’s biggest election ever. More than 70 presidential candidates are campaigning for 80 million voters. Will the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari win a second term? Or will his rival Atiku Abubakar be victorious? Guests: Ade Omole Leader of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress in the UK Segun Showunmi Spokesman for opposition Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation Babar Baloch UNHCR global spokesman for Africa #Nigeria #Buhari #NigeriaPresident