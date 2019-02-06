Australia promises financial sector reform | Money Talks

Australia is still reeling from a financial industry scandal that’s wiped out more than 43 billion dollars in value from the nation's top financial stocks. Shocking accounts of misconduct have been uncovered.. But, the good news is that, it could result in sweeping reforms that benefit millions of customers. Paolo Montecillo reports and Australian economist, Steve Keen weighs in on the matter from Amsterdam. #Australia #FinancialSector #reform