Turkish Airlines returns to the Super Bowl
This year's Super Bowl was the lowest-scoring championship game in American football history. Not for CBS though. With the biggest night in sports, also being the largest in advertising, the TV network raked in billions of dollars. One of the brands hoping to cash in on the sponsorship side, is Turkish Airlines. It's the first Turkish brand to advertise at the event since 2016. And this time, it hired filmmaker Ridley Scott to give its audience, a cinematic sensation. We spoke to Marketing Professor, Charles Taylor who joined us from the Villanova University School of Business in Pennsylvania.
February 5, 2019
