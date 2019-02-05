THE END OF HIV: How Close Are We To An Answer?

In the 1980s, the world found out about HIV and AIDS. Better drugs means it is no longer very often a death sentence but there are still hundreds of thousands living with the virus. Now Britain has set a goal to be the first country to have no new cases of HIV by 2030. How has this happened? Joining us at the Roundtable was Amanda Ely from Children's HIV Association; Sarah Fidler, professor of HIV medicine at Imperial College London; Garry Brough, Deputy CEO at Positively UK and Jenny Vaughan, Advocacy Advisor at STOPAIDS