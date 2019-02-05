The War in Yemen: Warring parties hold talks on prisoner swap

War has wrecked Yemen's economy and infrastructure. Thousands of people have been killed, and the UN says 14 million are at risk of starvation. The world body is trying to end the conflict. Reagan Des Vignes reports on what it hopes to accomplish during three days of peace talks in Jordan. A warning, this report contains some disturbing images. #WarInYemen #Yemen #YemenWar