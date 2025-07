Yemenis in South Korea: Only two Yemenis given full refugee status

It's been a year since Yemeni refugees began arriving in South Korea. They were greeted by protests and the doors were quickly shut. Out of around 500 Yemenis to arrive, only two have been granted full refugee status. Abubakr al Shamahi met some of the Yemenis in Seoul, and looks at how xenophobia might be a reason for their treatment. #Refugees #SouthKorea #Yemen