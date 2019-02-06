WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tabrez Noorani | In Conversation | Showcase
He's an established producer, having worked on everything from Slumdog Millionaire to Zero Dark Thirty and Life of Pi. But now Tabrez Noorani has turned his hand to directing, taking on a harrowing tale of human trafficking that tells the story of two sisters - one sold by her debt-ridden father, and the other who travels from India to LA in a bid to rescue her. And ends up falling into the hands of traffickers herself. The movie sees the director reunite with actor Freida Pinto, who he first worked with on Slumdog Millionaire. Showcase's Miranda Atty sat down with Tabrez Noorani in London, to find out what it was like tackling such a heartbreaking and controversial topic. #TabrezNoorani #LoveSonia #Showcase
Tabrez Noorani | In Conversation | Showcase
February 6, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us