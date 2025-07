Tabrez Noorani, Love Sonia, Strawpocalypse & Carlos Santana | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Love Sonia, Interview with director Tabrez Noorani, Shortcuts, Strawpocalypse, Benjamin Von Wong, artist, activist and creator of Strawpocalypse, Carlos Santana #TabrezNoorani #LoveSonia #Strawpocalypse