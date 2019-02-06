February 6, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
State of the Union: Trump calls for unity, insists on border wall
The US President Donald Trump has delivered his annual state of the union address. He says he wants to heal divisions with his political opponents and work together on the behalf of all Americans. He also insists he's determined to build a wall along the border with Mexico, to keep out illegal immigrants. #TheUS #DonaldTrump #NancyPelosi
