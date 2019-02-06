Yellow Vest protesters team up France’s largest trade union | Money Talks

France's Yellow Vest protesters have staged a one-day strike, in collaboration with the CGT union. It's a change of tack for the protesters, who haven't worked with unions before now. The marchers in central Paris, were mostly from the public sector, including train drivers, airport staff and teachers - although there have been no transport disruptions. Elena Casas reports from the march. For more on this story, TRT World's Craig Copetas joined us from Miami.