'Peppa Pig' trots to stardom in China | Money Talks

The Spring Festival has ushered in the new lunar year of the pig. Millions of people around the world, are flocking to temples to offer prayers, exchanging auspicious greetings and pigging out on traditional delicacies. In China, pigs are a symbol of wealth. This year, one particular pig could be trotting her way to celebrity status and a very big payday. Laila Humairah has more.