FACEBOOK’S FUTURE is it unbreakable?
It was Facebook's 15th birthday this week. Each year its users get a little personalised video of their photos and memories - a thank you for all that personal data maybe? So we thought we'd do the same for Mark Zuckerberg's baby. And after a quick look back at all the controversy, we're wondering if Facebook is unbreakable. Joining us is Brooke Binkowski, the managing director of fact-checking site Truth or Fiction and Steve Dempsey the head of product at INM and a media & marketing columnist for Sunday Independent. Here at the Roundtable is Stacie Walsh, consultant on digital policy and cyber security at Oxford Information Labs and Kevin Poulter, lawyer at Freeths LLP and social media specialist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Facebook #FacebooksFuture #Zuckerberg
February 6, 2019
