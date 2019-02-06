OPEC and Russia working on formal alliance | Money Talks

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is working on formalising an alliance with a Russian-led group of nations. Their goal is to have a better hold on the global supply of oil and how much money they make off the commodity. OPEC and a Russian-led alliance will hold a debate this month in Vienna. To drill down to the core of this story, we spoke to Ellen Wald, president of the energy consulting firm Transversal Consulting. She also wrote the book Saudi Inc.