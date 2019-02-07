February 7, 2019
China’s jet setting population fuels tourism market | Money Talks
More than 260 million Chinese travelers visited international destinations in 2018, making it the world's largest source market for the tourism industry. Our Senior Business Producer, Mobin Nasir, caught up with the head of the Chinese association of small and medium enterprises, Marcus Lee, in Istanbul to discuss the tourism industry.
