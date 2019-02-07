Screw art of Andrew Myers | Unusual Art Forms

Being and staying original... It is a struggle many artists face in a world where nearly everything has already been done. But California-based artist Andrew Myers is proving that thought wrong. He's using the most unexpected things as his canvas and that's not the only reason why he's considered to be such an innovator. To talk about what art he has and hasn't made yet, Andrew Myers joins us Showcase from California. #AndrewMyers #ScrewArt #Showcase