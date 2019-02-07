February 7, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Macedonia Joins NATO: Macedonia signs accession agreement with NATO
Macedonia has begun the process of joining NATO. Greece has dropped its veto over Macedonia's membership of the military alliance after Skopje confirmed the country is changing its name. Russia has been trying for years to create a chain of ''neutral'' countries in the Balkans and NATO expansion will not please Moscow. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #Macedonia #NATO #Greece
Macedonia Joins NATO: Macedonia signs accession agreement with NATO
Explore