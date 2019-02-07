WORLD
What’s really behind the spat between France and Italy?
France and Italy have history. They're founding members of the EU and share close economic ties. But lately, things have taken a turn for the worse. Especially since Italy's new ruling coalition came to power in Rome. At the centre of their fraught relationship right now is immigration. France criticised Italy for not allowing rescue boats carrying refugees to dock in its ports. But the Italians accused the French of impoverishing Africa for its own gain. But is this latest tit for tat really about immigration? Or is there something else behind the spat? Guests: Simone Pillon Member of the Italian Parliament for La Lega party Stefan Sakoschek Representative of France's National Rally party Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute #ItalyFrance #FranceItaly

February 7, 2019
