Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Speaks Out | Exclusive Interview

Comedian Bassem Youssef was known as Egypt’s Jon Stewart, but he was forced to flee after his satirical show, Al Bernameg, made fun of the country’s leaders. In an interview from exile in the US, he tells us how the West is hurting the Middle East, and what it’s like to take on the Trump administration. #BassemYoussef #AlBernameg #RemadeinAmerica #TicklingGiants