HUAWEI OR THE HIGHWAY! How a controversial Chinese company could be the first to 5G technology!

The director of the FBI there warning we shouldn’t trust Chinese mobile phone technology but should you listen? Or are they scaremongering? Huawei has been accused of effectively being a branch of the Chinese government and a huge risk to national security. Critics say the Americans are just jealous - worried that Huawei’s winning the race to develop 5G. #Huawei #5G #FBI