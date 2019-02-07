BIZTECH
South African president addresses lawmakers | Money Talks
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his second State of the Nation address in Cape Town ahead of national elections due by May. He came to power a year ago following the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma, who held the job for nearly a decade. Ramaphosa has promised to tackle corruption and spur Africa's second-largest economy, but a year later, growth is weak and unemployment remains high at more than 27%. The World Bank expects South Africa's GDP to expand by 1.3% this year, which would end the recession that began in the second half of last year. But it'd still make South Africa one of the continent's worst-performing economies. Thabi Leoka joined Money Talks for this discussion. She's an independent economist in Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #Ramaphosa #MoneyTalks
February 7, 2019
