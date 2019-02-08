South Korean Economy: Frustrated young people struggling to find jobs

The South Korean economy is going through a difficult time. The recent numbers show growth is the slowest it's been in six years. And a lot of blame has been put on family-run conglomerates like Hyundai, LG and Samsung. They dominate the economy; but has it gone too far? Abubakr al Shamahi has this report from South Korea. #SouthKorea #economy #KoreaEconomy