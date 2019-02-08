Venezuela Turmoil: Activists claim government torture in prisons

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 900 more have been detained, in Venezuela since opposition leader, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself president. The country's Human Rights Groups say that arbitrary detention and abuse of demonstrators by security forces is on the rise. An allegation that the government continues to deny. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has the story of a university student turned activist in Caracas. #Venezuela #Maduro #Guaido