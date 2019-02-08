Children's Art Festival | Festivals | Showcase

Thousands of kids, buckets of paint and dozens of musical instruments under one roof. It sounds like a dream for some, and a recipe for disaster for others. Turkey's first 'Children's Art Festival' took place recently in Istanbul. And who knows, the next Fahrelnissa Zeid or Ara Guler may have been in the crowd. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to find out. #ChildrensArtFestival #Istanbul #Showcase