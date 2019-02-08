Berlin Film Festival 2019 | Festivals | Showcase

The Berlinale has been playing matchmaker to audiences since 1951 by setting them up with engaging movies . And for the last eighteen years, in the hands of festival director Dieter Kosslick, the event has flourished into a major cinematic powerhouse. In May, Kosslick will step down from his position. And as a fond farewell, the German film critic brought together a tight line-up of motion pictures that are already receiving praise from journalists. To find out what is the talk of the town in Berlinale at the moment, Showcase is joined by David Hudson, writer at Criterion Daily. #Berlinale #Cinema #Showcase