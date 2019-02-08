German U-Boat Discovery: World War II U-boat found off Turkish coast

The Turkish Navy has helped film an infamous sunken World War 2 submarine. The German sub is part of what's known as Hitler's lost fleet… one of six U-boats sent to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet in 1942. They were part of Operation Barbarossa - Nazi Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union. Shoaib Hasan in Ankara reports on a remarkable story from the last world war. #Germany #U-boat #WWII