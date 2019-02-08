Attacks against women are rampant in Brazil

At least four women are murdered in Brazil every day. The government tried to fight back with tougher prison sentences in 2015, but that tactic hasn’t solved the problem. We debate how Brazil’s new president Jair Bolsanaro can tackle this problem? Julio Morais CEO of the Public Administration Institute Flavia Carbonari Violence prevention expert at the Brazil Forum for Public Safety Chayenne Polimedio Deputy Director of the Political Reform Program New America #Brazil #AttacksAgainstWomen #Bolsanaro