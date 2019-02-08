Greek PM Tsipras visits Turkey | Curbing extremism in Kosovo

Alexis Tsipras' meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara had numerous sticking points looming in the background. One was Turkey's extradition demands on suspected FETO members who fled to Greece after the failed 2016 coup. Also, on the show we discuss how Kosovo is dealing with extremism in its country.