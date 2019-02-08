Kosovo tries to reverse its slide towards extremism

Barely more than a decade old, the Balkan nation of Kosovo has had to come to grips with a troubling reality at home. For years, Kosovo had Europe's highest number, per capita of Daesh fighters going to Syria. And although that threat has waned since a large scale crack down several years ago, authorities have warned that the risk of extremism remains high. Turkey, through a series of aid efforts, is hoping to prevent Kosovo from sliding back. Omer Kablan explains. #KOSOVO #ISISinEUROPE