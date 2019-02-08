Will the Greek PM’s visit to Turkey help ease tensions between the two neighbors?

On his visit to Turkey, Alexis Tspiras stressed the importance of having an open communication channel with Turkey to resolve differences, including disputes in the Aegean Sea. On his second visit to Turkey in four years, Tsipras' highly symbolic trips to Istanbul's former cathedral the Hagia Sofia and a 19th century Greek seminary, raised hopes that ties could improve further. But the Greek leader faces a tough election back home later this year against an opposition weary of his overtures. Guests: Emete Gozuguzelli Head of the International Law Department Akdeniz University Byron Matarangas Lecturer at Bahchesehir University, and a former Greek diplomat. #TurkeyvGreece #TurkeyGreece