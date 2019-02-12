UK, EU agree to hold further talks on Brexit | Money Talks

In less than two months, the UK will leave the European Union, and the threat of a no-deal Brexit keeps growing. British MPs voted last month to send Prime Minister Theresa May back to Brussels to re-open negotiations. She needs changes to the terms of their divorce deal, to get it over the line in the UK parliament. For more on the Brexit battle, Iain Begg joined us from London. He's a professorial research fellow at the London School of Economics' and European Institute. #UK #EU #Brexit