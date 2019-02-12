BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK, EU agree to hold further talks on Brexit | Money Talks
In less than two months, the UK will leave the European Union, and the threat of a no-deal Brexit keeps growing. British MPs voted last month to send Prime Minister Theresa May back to Brussels to re-open negotiations. She needs changes to the terms of their divorce deal, to get it over the line in the UK parliament. For more on the Brexit battle, Iain Begg joined us from London. He's a professorial research fellow at the London School of Economics' and European Institute. #UK #EU #Brexit
UK, EU agree to hold further talks on Brexit | Money Talks
February 12, 2019
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us