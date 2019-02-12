Maduro stands firm as aid arrives at border | Money Talks

The crisis in Venezuela has well and truly expanded beyond politics and into the ailing economy. More than two weeks after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, the country's main source of revenue - oil - has been hit with US sanctions. Businesses have been paralysed, and desperately needed aid has been blocked at the border. Laila Humairah has the details. For more on the story, TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joined us from Miami. #Maduro #Venezuela #crisis