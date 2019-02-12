Australia promises financial sector reform | Money Talks

This week, the damning findings of a year-long national inquiry into Australia's financial sector were handed down. The Royal Commission has wiped-off tens of billions of dollars from the market value of some of the nation's biggest banks. And it's already claimed the scalps of some of the bosses of the main culprits. Now millions of customers are waiting for sweeping reforms that might restore trust in the industry. Paolo Montecillo gives us the details and Steve Keen, a former economics professor at Kingston University London, lends us his insights on the story. #Australia #FinancialSector #AustraliaEconomy