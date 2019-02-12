South Korean youth struggle to find jobs | Money Talks

The South Korean economy is going through a difficult time. Recent numbers show growth is the slowest it's been in six years. And a lot of blame has been put on family-run conglomerates like Hyundai, LG and Samsung. Has their domination of the economy gone too far? Abubakr al Shamahi has this report from South Korea. #SouthKorea #SouthKoreanYouth #SouthKoreaJobs