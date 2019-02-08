WORLD
Istanbul Building Collapse: At least 15 killed and several injured
14 people have now been rescued after an apartment building in Istanbul collapsed on Wednesday. A teenager is the latest person to be pulled alive from the rubble, while seven people are still reported missing. 15 people were killed in the disaster and several injured, the cause of which is not yet known. Christine Pirovolakis has this report. #BuildingCollapse #Istanbul #IstanbulBuildingCollapse
February 8, 2019
