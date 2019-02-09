Venezuela in Turmoil: Political standoff leaves hospitals in crisis

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for urgent humanitarian aid to be delivered to the country. Containers carrying aid have already started to arrive at the Colombian border town of Cucuta. But Venezuela's military which is loyal to President Nicolas Maduro - is blocking it. They see the move as a threat to their national sovereignty. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan gained access to a hospital in the capital, Caracas to see how badly the aid is needed. #Maduro #Caracas #Venezuela